Barbara Ann Lunn, 71, of Athens, Pa. passed away on Monday, July 11,2022 at Athens Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Athens, Pa.
Barbara was born in Johnson City, NY to her parents Marcean and Eloise Lane on Dec. 1, 1950. She enjoyed spending time with her children, bowling, playing bingo, and watching Nascar racing. Her favorite driver was Mark Martin.
Barbara is survived by her daughters:Marceana Schutt (Gerry-spouse), Michelle Lopreste, and Carla Smith( Marty Wilkerson). Her sons: Richard Wilbur (Heather Wilbur) and Ronald Lunn,Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael Smith, Tory Preziosi, Megan Wilbur, Brett Lopreste, Tonya Schutt and Robert Schutt, and a special great granddaughter Haylee Smith.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Ron Lunn, Sr., her parents Marcean and Eloise Lane, her sister Sharon Humiston, a brother Ronald Lane, and a granddaughter Stephanie Lopreste.
Honoring Barbara’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. The family will have a private Celebration of Barbara’s Life.
At the request of the family, memorial contributions can be made to the Area Agency on Aging (Bradford, Tioga, Susquehanna, and Sullivan County).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre,Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Barbara’s family can do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.