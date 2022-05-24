Ronald “Ron” M. Standish Sr., 89, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Elderwood Nursing Facility in Waverly, New York with his family by his side.
Ron was born in 1932 in Endicott, New York to the late Mark and Elizabeth Chonka Standish. He was also predeceased by his loving wife, Roberta Standish; and his son, Ronald M. Standish Jr.
Ron is survived by his children, Suzanne (George) Conrad of Litchfield, Pa., Rick (Marcia Herman) Standish of Pohnpei, Micronesia, Mark Standish of Waverly and Tamara Standish of Ithaca; his grandchildren, Carissa (Mike) Cron of Sayre, PA, Khalil and Isaiah Standish of Ithaca, Karissa Anne and Dane Standish of Pohnpei, Micronesia and Mark Herman; his great grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Meaghan) Cron of Sayre, Pa. and Jonathon (McKenzie) Cron of Sayre, Pa.; his sister-in-law, Barbara Hopkins of Apalachin; his longtime friend, Andy Forrest of Waverly; along with several nieces and nephews.
Ron worked as a New York State Trooper in Troop C for 25 years. After his retirement he started working at Ted Clark’s and retired from there after 39 years. He was a proud Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War.
At Ron’s request, there will be no services at this time and a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ron’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.