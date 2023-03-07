Gary Eugene Gowan, 65, of Athens, Pa. passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Darway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Forksville, Pa.
Gary was born in Williamsport, Pa. on Dec. 30, 1957. the son of Clifford E. Gowan and Marie H. Slocum Gowan. He was a graduate of Athens Area High School and later served with the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1985.
Following completion of his military service, Gary was employed by Soncada Farms in Sheshequin Township, PA and Applebee’s Restaurant in Athens Township, PA. Gary was a member of Athens American Legion Post No. 246, Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, and Rural Amity Lodge No. 70 F. & A.M., Athens.
He enjoyed spending time with friends, trips to Vermont, and attending the Bradford County Veterans Picnic and Christmas worship at the Litchfield United Methodist Church. Gary is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends, Don Burgess and Emily Walker, Norm and Rita Flanders, Chad and Brian Bean, Ron and Barb Reed, Jack and Mindy Coats, Austin Saxer, Cory Rote, and Larry Williams of Vermont.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa. with full military honors accorded by Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568 and Towanda American Legion Post No. 42.
Following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Post No. 246, Athens, Pa. Bequests may be directed to American Legion Post No. 246, 103 Public St., Athens, PA 18810 in Gary's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.