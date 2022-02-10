Shirley Mae Ford Green

On March 3, 1932, the stork made a delivery to the home of Arthur and Edna Ford who owned and operated the local General Store in Van Etten, NY. The arrival was named Shirley Mae. Shirley attended Van Etten Central School and graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1949.
After graduation, Shirley attended the School of Secretarial Science at the Rochester Business Institute graduating in August of 1950. Her first job was at Cornell University in Ithaca, where she worked for one year as Secretary for the Government Dept. She then took a Civil Service position, performing secretarial tasks for the Finger Lakes State Park Commission.
Shirley became engaged to Evert O. Green in January of 1956. The two were married on Aug. 24, 1957 in Van Etten. Their first child, Barry, was born in 1958 and their second, Sheila, in 1964. They lived for a short time with Shirley’s mother in Van Etten before purchasing and moving to a country home in Lockwood.
Shirley was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Cedar Chapter. Shirley held numerous offices on both the Chapter and District level within the organization. Some of her roles with Eastern Star included Secretary, Treasurer, Necrologist and Grand Matron. Shirley loved working with Stars and particularly enjoyed the many social functions.
Shirley returned to the workplace in 1978 as a payroll clerk for the Sayre Borough in Sayre, PA retiring in 1988. Her husband, Evert, passed away in 2011 and their daughter Sheila passed away unexpectedly in 2015.
Shirley moved from her home in Lockwood in May 2016, relocating to Brookdale – Ithaca, an assisted living facility and resided there for almost two years. After a couple of health issues she relocated to the Groton Community Health Care Center where she stayed for four months prior to moving to the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Mont. Although she always considered New York her home, Shirley was delighted to be at EMVH and near her son and his family, whom she saw on a daily basis.
Shirley passed from death unto life, with her LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 19, 2022 at the age of 89. She is survived by her son, Barry, and his wife, Marilyn, grandchildren; Crystal Green (Chris Hoyem), Lisa (Andrew) Leech, Heather (Ryan) Goble, Darren Green and great-grandchildren; Brock and Vanessa Zwicke, Aaron and Ryder Hoyem, Audrey and Adelyn Leech, Avery, Arien, Elaina, and Elias Goble, as well as, close family friend Sally Latham.
Burial will be at the Canfield Cemetery in Van Etten, N.Y. in early June, with arrangements by the Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer, N.Y. A funeral notice will be printed in the paper prior to the date of the service. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at (https://www.silhafuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Shirley-Green-21). Memorials may be made in Shirley’s honor to the charity of your choice.