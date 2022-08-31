Anthony Rossi, Jr., 80, of Glenn Allen, Virginia passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2022 following a brief period of declining health.
Anthony was born on a cold winter’s day on Dec. 1, 1941 in Sayre, Pa. The youngest of seven children of Mary (Agnelli) and Anthony Rossi, Sr.
Tony was a graduate of Sayre High School class of 1960. He was employed along with his three brothers at the Label Factory in Sayre. In 1961, he enlisted into the US Army and was honorably discharged in Sept. 1964 as a E5 Sergeant.
Tony returned to the Rossi farm where he and his father farmed for a few years. Tony moved to Richmond, Virginia and worked for many years at Phahig Box Company as a printer and then went to work for Paper Box Company in Staunton, Virginia as a material buyer. He retired from Carden Graphics in 2015.
Tony is survived by his brother Charles Rossi of Waverly, N.Y.; his sister and brother-in-law: Wihelmina and Don House of Litchfield, Pa..; his sisters-in-law: Evelyn Rossi and Pamela Rossi; son and daughter-in-law: Jamie and Kathy Boothe; his son-in-law: Terry Allen; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Tony was predeceased by his father Anthony Sr. on May 10, 1982, Mother Mary on December 14, 1987; his wife Melinda Rossi on March 15, 2020; daughters Jennie Ann Giglio on April 5, 2022; and Suzanne Allen on May 1, 2022; his sisters Marie (Ken) Snyder on November 11, 1998; Yolanda (Walter) Stickel on June 22, 2008; Brothers John Rossi on February 18, 2017; Joseph Rossi, Sr., on June 13, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Sept. 2 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Tony will be laid to rest in the Rossi Family Cemetery in Litchfield.