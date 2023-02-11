You painted no Madonnas On chapel walls in Rome, But with a touch diviner You lived one in your home. You wrote no lofty poems That critics counted art, But with a nobler vision You lived them in your heart. You carved no shapeless marble To some high-souled design, But with a finer sculpture You shaped the soul of ours. You built no great cathedrals That centuries applaud, But with a grace exquisite Your life cathedraled God. Had we the gift of Raphael, Or Michelangelo, Oh, what a rare Madonna Our mother’s life would show! — Thomas W. Fessenden
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness, that we announce the passing of our cherished mother, Betty Mae Kowalek, 87, of Athens, Pa. Betty went to be with her Lord and Savior to her heavenly home on Friday Feb. 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving children after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Betty was born on April 15, 1935, the daughter of the late Leonard Leroy Casselbury and Katherine Belle (Bullock) Casselbury.
Betty was a true definition of the Silent Generation. She was reared by parents who had just lived through WWII and the Great Depression. She was raised with traditional values emphasizing hard work, loyalty, respect, determination, and resilience. With these values, Betty raised eight children with thriftiness, true self-sacrifice, cleanliness, and humility. She was devoted to her children and brought them up in the Christian faith, attending the Pilgrim Holiness Church in their early years, and throughout high school. Betty taught her children the value of fairness, giving, patience, hope, and love, morals that they hold dear in their own hearts.
In 1975, Betty attended the Williamsport Community College, and against all odds she graduated with an associate degree as a paralegal secretary. She excelled in college earning impressive grades especially in “shorthand,” a lost skill in current times. Betty gave her time working with the elderly, making sure they were cared for and respected.
Betty met and married the love of her life, the late Alfred R. Kowalek. They married in Roanoke, Va. in 1990. They enjoyed traveling, canoeing, and celebrating the holidays and special occasions with their children and grandchildren. Betty truly remained in love with Alfred for the remainder of her life. Betty was a member of the North Waverly Chapel where she attended services and gave back to the community during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays helping to feed those in need.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sons, Lloyd Malcom Streeter and Steven Leonard Streeter; brother, James Henry Casselbury; sisters, Eleanor June Harris and Joyce Ann Kriner; and nephew, Ernest Leonard Kriner.
Betty is survived by her children: daughters, Donna (John) Harbst of Athens, Pa., Jacqueline (John) Keiers of Sayre, Pa., Katherine Streeter of Sayre, Pa.; daughters-in-law, Linda Finch of Owego, NY, Kathy Streeter of Athens, Pa., Jane Streeter of Rome, Pa.; sons, David Streeter and companion, Bea Hyatt, of Sayre, Pa., Brian Streeter of Windham, Pa., John (Coral) Streeter of Sayre Pa.; brother, Richard (Barb) Casselbury of Rome, Pa.; brother-in-law; Ernest Kriner of Sunbury, Pa.; step-children, Dale Kowalek of Chalfont, Pa., Jan Kowalek of Sayre, Pa.; grandchildren, Stanley Wright, Robert (Sheila) Wright, Sherry (Kevin) Truesdell, Melissa (Aaron) Crampton, Bradley (Danielle) Streeter, Timothy (Melissa) Streeter, Desiree Streeter, Alisha Streeter, Christopher (Tameika) Streeter, Jessie (Stephanie) Streeter, Debra (Kyle) Ziebarth, Justin (Racheal) Hilliker, John F. Keiers; and several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Caring assistance is being provided by Thomas Cremation and Burial Services, Athens, Pa. There will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Monday Feb. 13, 2023 at 1 p.m., at Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens, Pa., Reverend Greg Wrightsman officiating. Burial will be at Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens, Pa. Memorial contributions may be directed to the North Waverly Chapel, Waverly, NY 14892, in Betty’s memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Betty’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com