Margaret A. Poll

Margaret Alice Thurston Poll, formely of Sayre, passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2021, in Cumming, Ga., at the age of 101.
Born the daughter of Raymond and Estella Riebson Thurston in Towanda Pa., on April 25, 1920. Margaret was raised in Towanda and graduated from Towanda High school in 1938. She worked for the telephone company as a switchboard operator in her earlier years. She also worked for IBM and produced computer chips used in developing the Apollo mission.
Margaret was an amazing woman with a remarkable memory. She loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered for the beautiful quilts she sewed by hand. Reading and doing crossword puzzles kept her mind sharp. She enjoyed telling her family old stories about the great depression and WWII. She brought much joy and love to her family and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children: Rick (Kathy) Poll Matthews, N.C., Lori (James) Newton Long Beach, Miss., Mari Black Cumming, Ga., Jack (Denise) Poll Cary, N.C., Morris Poll Pasco, Wash., and daughter-in-law Patti Poll Greensboro, N.C. Margaret had 20 Grandchildren and 28 Great-Grandchildren. Margaret also had many nieces and nephews and other family members she dearly loved and held close to her heart.
Margaret is preceded in death by her best friend and husband Morris Poll Sr., son Dale Poll, son Larry Poll, mother Estella Thurston, Father Raymond Thurston, sister Mary (Bob) Smith, sister Pauline (Ted) Heskell, brother Raymond Thurston Jr. (Marion), grandson David Poll, granddaughter Becky Poll, granddaughter Stevi Newton, and great-grandson Logan Hansen.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Sayre Public Library.