Jared John Gorski, 39, of Portland, OR passed away in his sleep on Feb. 20, 2022.
He was predeceased by his father, Jerome Gorski. He is survived by his mother, Jo-Ann (Greg) of Williamsport, PA, brothers Jason (Kendra) of Sacramento, CA and Justen of Owego, NY, nephews Presten, Leo, and Avery, niece Ella, and countless friends across the country.
Jared was born on May 2, 1982, in Sayre, PA and was valedictorian of the Sayre High School class of 2000, where he played football and basketball. He graduated with distinction in one of the first graduating classes of Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology. He moved to Madison, WI after graduation where he worked at Epic Systems. He joined Kaiser Permanente in 2007, where he worked until his passing, most recently as a lead developer and senior programmer. He bounced around California for a couple years before settling in Portland in 2009. He felt most himself and at home in the lush, not-too-hot not-too-cold environs of Portland. As most people know Jared did not handle the discomfort of weather extremes well, and his full wardrobe of linen was on hand for the few truly hot days each year.
Jared was a true bon vivant par excellence. There was no idea too fanciful for him to get on board with. He was a founding member of the Tour of Pleasures Society and embodied its spirit of travel, eating, and conviviality. He traveled extensively all over the United States and spent extended time in the Canadian Rockies, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Very few people derived as much pleasure from food as Jared. He never met a BBQ or fried chicken spot he wouldn’t try (when his father visited him, Jared made a point to drive three hours to Seattle to eat fried chicken in the Ezell’s parking lot) or a cake he wouldn’t devour (though a few brides got complaints about their cake choices during their reception). He loved music and went to shows and festivals often. Sports, usually the Trail Blazers and Penn State Football, were often on at his house. He went to the Orange Bowl and Rose Bowl to watch Penn State, and the Final Four in New Orleans.
Jared was a talented woodworker and gardener. He built all the outdoor furniture for his backyard, and in the past few years completely transformed the landscape. Going to the nursery and finding something new to plant was one of his greatest joys, and he’d often text friends with pictures of his latest finds. At his last count he had 57 houseplants with plans to add more.
Jared was fun to be around and brought joy and color to almost any environment. He had a dedicated costume closet, more seersucker than anyone north of the Mason-Dixon, and loved the adult onesies he got for Christmas from his niece and nephews every year.
Jared was a dear friend to many and had the ability to connect with anyone. He was easy to open up to, confide in, and talk about the messy things with. Jared left an indelible mark no matter how long you knew him. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established in loving memory for a memorial tree and plaque in the Arboretum at Penn State. Donations in Jared J. Gorski’s name can be mailed to The Pennsylvania State University, 320 Forest Resources Building, University Park, PA 16802. Or made online at: GiveNow.psu.edu/PennStateArboretum
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, June 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Grille at the Train Station, 718 N. Lehigh in Sayre, PA.