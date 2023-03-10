Timothy Wayne Cole Jr. (Tim), 36, of Lockwood N.Y., passed away in his home on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born on March 25, 1986 to Tammy Manual Tunnicliff, and Timothy Wayne Cole Sr.
Tim is survived by his parents Tammy and Ivan Tunnicliff Sr. of Lockwood, Tim Sr., Collette Cole of Barton, his three children Antonio, Andrew, and his Precious Daughter McKenna, a grandson Jace Orion Lee Cole (The Boy), his siblings Ashley Tunnicliff, Ivan Tunnicliff Jr., Aaron Tunnicliff, and Brad Tunnicliff, Sharon Cole, Crystal Cole, Stacey Cole, Jazzmyne Stanback, Brandon Fields, Chadevin Ellers, and Dustin Harris, and his maternal grandparents Dana and Judy Manuel, and Burt and Diana Cole, several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, along with many others Tim considered family.
Tim enjoyed spending most of his time at home with friends and family. He loved spending time outside. He always had a new project he was working on. Tim loved listening to music and collecting antique coins as well as various other things. He was a beloved Father, Son, Uncle, Brother and Grandfather.
Tim is loved by many and will be missed so very much, A gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street Waverly, New York.