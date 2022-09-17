Ruth A. Shipman, 89, of Waverly passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Rosa Chilson Lee; her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Shipman; siblings; sisters, Genevieve (Elmer) Clark, Eugenia Lee, Mildred (Warren) Brown, Beatrice (Albert) Simons and Anna Cole; brothers, Bob Lee; Cameron Lee and Jacob Lee, Clayton Lee, Perry Lee and Joseph Lee; and son-in-law, Robert Delp.
Ruth is survived by her children, Kenneth (Denise) Shipman of Waverly, Wayne (Barb) Shipman of Waverly, Cindy (Leon) Stevens of Waverly, Beverly (Myron) Randall of Barton, Keith (Misty) Shipman of Waverly and Leo (April) Shipman of Waverly; sister, Susan (Richard) Comstock of Wellsburg; sister-in-law, Grace Lee; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ruth enjoyed camping and going to Bluegrass festivals, yard sales and working in her flowerbeds. Ruth was also known for her making wedding and special occasion cakes. Ruth always made delicious baked goods and fudge. Her favorite time was spending time with family and friends.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY.
A funeral service to honor Ruth’s life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Rev. Alan Bill officiating and burial to follow in Barton Center Cemetery, Drake Road, Waverly, NY.