Henry Walter “Jake” Blake, 82, of VanEtten, NY, passed away on June 16, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carole Shoop Blake; his daughters, Deborah Gatta and Diane Krantwashl; his son and daughter-in-law, Henry and Pamela Blake; his grandchildren, Victoria Meigs, Tyler Blake, Jordan Blake, Nicholas Gatta, Talia Gatta, Ashley Bollock, Alexis Blake; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Carol Blake; his sister, Betty Campbell; his brothers-in-law, Wayne Shoop and Mary Faulkner, Frederick and Betty Sindoni, Joseph and Kathy Sindoni; his sisters-in-law, Kathleen Sindoni, Martha Blake; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Thelma (Sharpsteen) Blake; his granddaughter, Natasha Blake; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Pete and Hazel Blake, Frank and Betty Blake, Howard and Gracie Blake, Purl Blake; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Myrtle Johnson, Doris and Henry Sharpsteen, Francis and Frankie Mooney, Katherine Blake, Mary Blake, June Matthews, Dale and Fred Eccleston.
Jake was born on April 14, 1940 in Waverly, N.Y. He worked his entire career for the City of Ithaca and retired as Supervisor after 38 years. Jake enjoyed bowling and collecting Hess Trucks and loved motorcycles and old cars.
A Graveside Service will be held at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. at the convenience of the family. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com