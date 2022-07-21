Larry R. Forrest, 74, of Towanda, Asylum Township, PA passed away Monday, July 18, 2022 at his home following declining health. Larry was born in Sayre on April 20, 1948, the son of Loren Forrest and Phyllis Harvey Forrest. He grew up in Ulster, PA and attended SRU High School. Larry attended machinist school in Sayre and was subsequently employed as a machinist in Williamsport, PA for several years.
In November of 1967, Larry married Connie L. Caseman in Troy, Pa. The couple purchased a veal farm in Asylum Township later transitioning to raising beef cattle which continues operation to present. Larry loved farming and enjoyed building tractors, tractor pulling, and big game hunting. Larry supplied cattle for team penning at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds for a number of years. He was a member of the Towanda Gun Club and Robwood Mountain Gun Club. Larry is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 55 years, Connie L. Forrest, children, Tracey M. Young (Jeff), Ronda Johnson, Jody Forrest (Tiffany), Kimberly Robinson (Jeremy) all of Towanda, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom he loved spending time with, brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Rosemary Forrest, mother-in-law, Adele Caseman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Elwin “Skip” and Leatrice “Cookie” Caseman as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Larry was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kayla Young, son-in-law, Darin L. Johnson, brothers, Glenn and Charles Forrest, sister, Margaret Platt, and father-in-law, Nelson Caseman.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.