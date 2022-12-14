Darlene A. Buckingham, 73, of Newfield passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
She was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Shirley Peterson Goodwin; and her brother, Daniel Goodwin Jr.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Marvin Buckingham of Newfield; her daughter, Sheila (Russ) Nalley of Ovid; her brothers, George (Pat) Goodwin of Newfield and Tommy (Dinah) Goodwin of FL; her sisters, Patricia Jones of Ovid, Cecilia Fleet of Newfield and Eva (Bob) Andrews of Candor; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Brett) DeWitt of Niles, NY and Jessica Maleski of Owego; along with several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Darlene was born in Barton, NY and graduated from Newfield High School in the Class of 1967. After school she worked at NCR in Ithaca and later retired from Cornell in Ithaca after 28 years. She enjoyed bowling, a round of golf and playing cards. Darlene and Marv enjoyed wintering in Whisper Creek, Florida for many years where she loved to entertain. She was known as the “Team Leader” to many and was hostess to many events, including the annual Martini Party that started with six people and grew to over 100. She would donate proceeds to various charities, including the backpack program and the Disabled Veterans. She also enjoyed hosting Christmas and euchre. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and a former leader in TOPS. She was known to her grandchildren as Mima and to everyone else as Aunt Darlene.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring and she will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfield.