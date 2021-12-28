Arthur Ronald Merrill,87, of Athens Township, Pa., passed away peacefully at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

A full obituary will appear in the Morning Times at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.

Recommended for you