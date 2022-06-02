John Peter Humphrey, age 66, of Lansing, NY, passed away Monday May 2, 2022, following a courageous battle with heart disease. Born in Sayre on Jan. 21, 1956, John was the first son of Peter and Josephine (DePumpo) Humphrey. John is survived by brother Mark Humphrey of Johnstown, NY.
John lived in Waverly, NY as well as Corning, NY throughout much of his life, and later in Lansing, NY. He graduated from Corning East High School in 1975 and attended Corning Community College. John loved all things mechanical, particularly internal combustion engines, whether they be automotive, train, or older aero plane style. Regional race car teams admired John for his knowledge of and expertise in building automotive racing engines. Later in life, Ithaca car club members sought John’s automotive engine tuning expertise, one of them commenting about his enthusiasm: “I always enjoyed having John around and how excited he was to help out with my old cars. It won’t be the same without him.” John was proud and smart enough to not merely rely on computer programs to decide how to especially equip or build an engine. Using the underlying math and spreadsheets, he understood problems more deeply, noted trade-offs in different approaches and came up with multiple, viable solutions.
John’s other interests included puzzles, photography, and trains. He loved doing things right, and was frustrated when he was not allowed to work to his full ability for clients or customers due to corners cut by management practices and human interactions. John wore a smile, no matter what the circumstance, and his quick wit and ability to quickly solve a confounding crossword puzzle endeared him to many.
John lived a rich life working with his mind and his hands as a machinist and assembler at many regional automotive engine shops over the years, as a transit car assembler ABB Traction in Elmira Heights, as an extrusion technician at Corning Incorporated, and as a machine assembler at MT Checkweigher in Ithaca. He earned his CDL driver’s license and was an over-the-road truck driver.
A gentle soul, sometimes misunderstood, John will be remembered for his willingness to help anyone. He is dearly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life in John’s honor is being held on July 30 at Myer’s Park in Lansing, NY from 1 to 4 p.m.
Contributions in memory of John can be made to the American Heart Association or to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.