Walton P. VanFleet, 101 of Athens, Pa. passed away on Jan. 24, 2023 after a period of declining health at the Sayre Health Care Center.
He was born July 18, 1921, to the late Will and Lettie Hickok VanFleet.
Walton was born in Canton, Pa. and lived the majority of his life in Athens, Pa. He was a graduate of Canton High School and subsequently served with the 574th Signal Air Warning Bn. during World War II. He was a radar operator in New Guinea and Southern Philippines. He was decorated with the Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal with one bronze star, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medal with two bronze stars, and World War II Victory Medal.
On March 21, 1947, he married the former Jane L. Allis. Together they shared 75 years of marriage until her death on Aug. 5, 2022. Walton worked as a route salesman for Stroehmann Brothers Bakery for 33 years.
Walton was a proud and loyal Mason. He was a 65-year member of Rural Amity Lodge #70 and Royal Arch Chapter #293 High Priest in 1986. He was the Past Commander of Northern Commentary No. 16, Knights Templar in 1968, holder of the Knight’s York Cross of Honor, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Northern Commandery C 1968 and Past Worthy Patron of Order of Eastern Star.
He was an avid gardener. Each year Walton planted a vegetable garden that produced an abundance of vegetables that Jane froze. He took great pride in his garden and enjoyed the harvest year-round. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Walton is survived by his children, Dean VanFleet and his wife Cynthia, of Fremont, CA, Kay VanFleet of Sayre, Gale Burton and her husband Robert of St. Peter’s MO, Rita O’Hara and her husband William of Sayre. His grandchildren, Sara Begley and her husband Shawn, Joel Burton and his fiancé Katie Lawson, Aaron Burton, Abby O’Hara and her husband Alexander Vergara, and Dr. Molly O’Hara. His great grandchildren, Avery Jane and Mason Robert Begley and Alice Jane Vergara. The family would like to thank the staff of Sayre Personal Care & Health Care Center for providing excellent care for our Dad during his time there.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, Athens, Pa. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA with members of the Valley Color Guard according full military honors.
The Order of Eastern Star will hold a Service of Remembrance Saturday at 11:40 a.m. followed by a Masonic Funeral Service held by Rural Amity Lodge No. 70 F. & A.M. at 11:50 a.m. at the church.
The family suggests that bequests may be directed to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 or to Rural Amity Lodge No. 70, PO Box 324, Athens, PA. 18810 in memory of Walton P. VanFleet.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.