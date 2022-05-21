Kathleen A. “Kathy” Chapman, 75, of Athens, PA, went home to be with her Lord and welcomed by the love of her life, Joe, on Friday, May 20, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1946, in Towanda, the daughter of the late Vernon, Sr. and Betty (DeWitt) Rogers.
Kathy was dedicated to her family, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored. She was one who would do anything for anyone but also spoke her mind or would give her opinion to be sure that what you were doing was the best thing for you. She was loyal and faithful to her family and friends. She loved birds and enjoyed birdwatching from her windows or spending time outside. Kathy also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and sewing.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph “Joe” Chapman, son-in-law David Eberhart, and brothers Vernon Rogers and Ricky Rogers.
Kathleen is survived by her children Tammy Eberhart, Patricia (Tammy) Chapman, and Jody (Terry) Chilson, grandchildren Ryan (Leann) God, Dustin (Jason) Chilson, Erin (Adam) Lasater, and Jeremiah (Lena) Chilson, great-grandchildren Gage God, Bryan God, Skyler God, Ella Chilson, Delilah Chilson, and Tiana God. She is also survived by her sister Verna Rogers, several nieces and nephews, lifetime dear friends Betty Mosier, Juanita (Brian) Peet and Grace Harbst, and her beloved dog companion Josie.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa..