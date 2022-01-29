Fred A. Cornell was born in Owego, N.Y. to Manford A. and Marion E. Cornell on Nov. 11, 1933. He passed away peacefully Jan. 26.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, sister Betty Cornell, brother and sister-in-law Manford V. and Sharon Cornell, first wife Harriett Marleah Jordan Cornell and their daughter Kim E. Denniston. Also his father and mother-in-law Leland and Gertrude Jordan, Warren and Clara Whitney, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Fred is survived by two brothers, Robert Cornell (Beverly) and Richard Cornell (Sherry), two sons, Nikki A. Cornell (Luann) and Randy L. Cornell (Leola) and stepdaughter Laurie Wright. Fred was immensely proud of his children. He shared 58 fulfilling years of marriage with Yvonne Jennings Cornell. Together they have 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 6 nephews and nieces.
Fred was accomplished at roller skating and met Yvonne at the Tioga Center Roller Rink. He served in the Army 1953-1955 in Germany during the Korean conflict. He worked at Crowley Creamery, Stroehmann Bakery, Ithaca Gun Company and retired from Ingersoll Rand Corporation after 27 years, lastly in the model shop. He was the only Ingersoll Rand employee to earn two awards as employee of the month, having reduced production costs.
Throughout Fred’s life, at work or leisure, he was resourceful and gained skills at any task he encountered or that presented him a challenge. He enjoyed model airplanes and was a member of the Valley R/C Model Club. Also, as a member of the Sayre and Towanda Sportsmen’s Clubs, including big game hunting in Canada, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and South Africa, Fred returned with many trophies. He was a well-known gunsmith and operated a small business from his home machine shop for 20 years. He sold custom tools worldwide for the black powder rifle shooting sports, and competed with American Team in Canada, South Africa, Germany and England in long range target matches.
He and Yvonne traveled extensively in and around many countries worldwide.
At 88, Fred had endured a long brave confrontation with Alzheimer’s and the family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sayre Personal Care Center and Susan Robbins. Also, huge appreciation to the Sayre Health Care Center Unit 2 staff and Samantha Shepard for three years of diligent care. Also, to Guthrie Hospice who granted us needed updates in care along with peace and comfort.
The immediate family will gather at the Bradford County Memorial Park, Veterans Section, to lay Fred A. Cornell to rest in eternal peace.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Fred’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.