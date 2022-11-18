Doris Bloom Bostwick, 96, of Waverly, NY passed away peacefully on Nov. 14th, 2022. Born April 6, 1926, she was the daughter of Helen and Dennis Kelly.
Doris had a passion for the outdoors; she was an avid gardener and enjoyed caring for her yard. She led an active lifestyle which maintained her health and allowed her to live such a beautiful life — inspiring others to follow in her footsteps. Doris was also a fierce sports fan and enjoyed spending time cheering for her favorite teams. In addition to being strong minded, Doris was known for her giving and generous nature as she graciously contributed to charities such as St. Jude and Catholic Charities. She also had deep compassion and love for family, friends, and animals.
Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Bloss, son, Charles (aka Ronnie)
Bostwick and her daughter, Kathi Bostwick Brunton.
She is survived by dearest friend and caregiver, Vanda Bostwick-Dade and Allen Dade and grandchildren, Kimberly Stermer, Christopher Bostwick, Aleesha Felt, Michael (Elisabeth) Bostwick and great grandchildren Julian Bostwick, Alexis Stermer, Nolan Bostwick and dear friends, James Horton and Claire Allen.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer in Sayre, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Charities.