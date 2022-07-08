Patrick “Pat” F. Cahill, 72, of Sayre, PA, passed away at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, following a period of declining health with his son by his side.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1949, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late James R. and Frances E. (Daily) Cahill.

A full obituary will run in a later edition with the service information. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.

Memorial donations may be made in Patrick’s name to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.

For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you