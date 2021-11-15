Jacob D. Burkhart, 84, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jacob S. and Ann Allgood Burkhart; his brother, Ted Davis; his sister, Judy Vitale.
Jacob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Beatrice Burkhart of Waverly; his children, Debbie (Bips) Mattison of Waverly, Jacob S. “JJ” (Suzanne Chandler) Burkhart of Waverly and Shelly (Tim) Klym of Apalachin; grandchildren, Chrissy (Jeff) Bostwick, Lisa (Neal) McEwen, Jacob (Jenn) Burkhart, Jeanneane Cunningham, Danielle Burkhart, Austin Burkhart, Nathan Klym and Andrew Klym; 16 great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jacob was born in Scranton, Pa. and graduated the Class of 1955 from West Side High School in Scranton. He went on to work at Lehigh Railroad from 1959 to 1999 and retired as an Engineer after 44 years. Jacob was a loving grandpa who loved a good round of golf at Tomasso’s.
He enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes and was a sponsor for softball league. He was a member of the Moose and the Sons of Italy in Sayre. Jacob enjoyed a good drink and giving Bea a hard time.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Steven Lewis officiating.