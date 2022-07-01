Shirley C. Frize, 86, of Waverly passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Beechtree Care in Ithaca, New York.
She was predeceased by her parents, Clair and Fannie Lee Fries; her son-in-law, Donald “Rocky” Rockwell; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald (Helen) Fries, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy (Peter) Watson; sisters, Judy Lewis and Sally Strezpek; sister-in-law, Linda Fries; and brother-in-law, Ronald Schmidl.
Shirley is survived by her children, Robert White, Gail Rockwell, John White, Harry (Francine) White, Amy (Joe Ingrahm) Jones; brother, William Fries; sister, Bonnie Schmidl; grandchildren, Jason, Janelle, Jennifer, Ryan, Connor, Hannah, Dustin, Alacia and Harley; 16 great grandchildren; four great-great children; brothers-in-law, John Strezpek; sisters-in-law, Sarah White and Virginia White; friend and caregiver, Karen VanNorman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley was born in Bath, New York and graduated from Hammondsport High School. She worked at Westinghouse in Bath and Taylor Wine Company for many years before returning to the Valley to work at Sayre Lingerie. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and just spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a former Girl Scout leader. Shirley was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church for many years.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Guthrie and Wanda Foote.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.