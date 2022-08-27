Bertha L. Robinson passed away peacefully in Waverly, NY on August 24, 2022 at age 97.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ina Marie (Stewart) and Earl H. Cronk; as well as her sister, Dorothy A. Cronk; son-in-law, Dale H. Englehardt; and former husband, Paul L. Robinson.
Bertha is survived by her sister, Donna L. Generas of Blairsville, GA; daughter, Dawn M. Robinson (Dale H. Englehardt)of Springwater, NY; son, Dale E. Robinson (Karen A Lowenguth) of Brockport, NY; grandson, Lucas D. Englehardt of Shanghai, China; granddaughter, Bess M. Englehardt (Patrick D. Finn) of Naples, NY. Bertha delighted in having one great-grandson, Oden D. Finn.
Bertha grew up in the Valley and graduated from Waverly High School. As a high school student, Bertha was an outstanding musician. She played the piano and organ, sharing her musical talent as church organist and choir member in the Waverly United Methodist Church, accompanying Mrs. Lafleur’s vocal students, and providing dinner music in private homes. After high school, Bertha moved to the Rochester, NY area. She graduated from the Rochester Business Institute, married, and worked as an executive secretary. Bertha lived in Spencerport, NY and Greece, NY while raising her two children with her husband. During these years, she was active in the Greece United Methodist Church and taught piano lessons in her home. She also served as president of the local piano teachers’ guild.
During retirement years, Bertha moved back to Waverly, where her youngest sister, Dorothy, had also returned to live. Later in life, Bertha and Dorothy enjoyed having rooms in the Elderwood Assisted Living Home. Eventually, they shared a room in the Elderwood Skilled Nursing Facility.
Bertha served as a beautiful role model for her children and friends by her grace, intelligence, talent, and kind encouragement. Her grandchildren especially remember her lemon meringue pies. She will be remembered with lasting affection.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY.