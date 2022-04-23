Craig Scott Prior, age 57, of Dundee, NY; passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, after a long and courageous battle of metastatic Prostate Cancer and Leukemia AML in 2009.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m.; a Fireman Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 25 at the Baird Funeral Home 36 Water St. Dundee, NY where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, with Lay Pastor Judy Duquette officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Route 14A Dundee.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Himrod Conservation Club, 770 Rice Hill Rd., Himrod, NY 14842; the Dundee Fire Company, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837; or the Hope Walk of Yates County, (Memo Team: Angel Wing Warriors) P.O. Box 174, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Born on Jan. 31, 1965, in Penn Yan, NY, to the late William L. and Connie Mae (Mortensen) Prior; he lived all his life in Dundee. He graduated from DCS in 1983, and received his Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Canton Agriculture and Tech in 1985. Craig worked for the Yates County Highway Department for 23 years, with the last two years as Highway Superintendent. He truly loved his job, especially as superintendent, and the people that worked for him.
Craig was a member of the Dundee Fire Department for over 40 years, serving as the Chief (1994-1995), and Captain of the Rope Rescue Team. He also served as a New York State Fire Instructor, and member and instructor for Swift Water Rescue & Ice Rescue. He was instrumental in teaching Grain Bin Rescue for Yates County. Craig served as a Trustee (2003-2006) and Mayor (2007-2009) for the Village of Dundee. Most recently, he served as a member and treasurer for the Himrod Conservation Club.
On June 19, 1993, in Waverly, NY Craig married Susan A. Vaughn. In September of 1995, they had a son, Nathan, who is their greatest blessing. Craig was the proudest father when Nathan became a U.S. Marine in 2015. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially the two little boys who gave him the name “Papa,” Hudson and Harrison Gibson. He enjoyed his time with his friends hunting, playing cards, and talking at the “cabin” and Himrod Conservation Club.
He is dearly loved and will be forever missed by his wife of 28 years, Susan Vaughn Prior; son Nathan Prior; sister Vicki (Bob) Forman; brother Kevin (Cindy Meyers) Prior; Mother-In-Law Coralie Vaughn, his in laws in the Vaughn family, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his two fur babies Marley and Mia.
Besides his parents, Bill and Connie Prior, he was predeceased by his Father-In-Law, Arthur Vaughn.
On behalf of Craig’s family, a special thanks is extended to Dr. Fung, Dr. Liesveld, and every member of the Wilmot Cancer Center and Dr. Brassachio and Sands Cancer Center for their special and loving care; and to Ontario-Yates Hospice, and Nurse Karen Strickland.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.