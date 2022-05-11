Virda I. Morris, 94, of Barton, New York went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Virda was born on Dec. 30, 1927 in Davis, Oklahoma a daughter of the late John and Ruth (Evans) Johnson. On Oct. 14, 1945 she married Gordon R. Morris, who was proudly serving his country with the Air Force. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage until his passing on Sept. 15, 2013. Virda was a devoted member of the Tioga Center Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and shared her love for the Lord by singing in the choir. Virda was a talented seamstress and many are blessed to have the porcelain dolls she handcrafted. She also enjoyed painting, crocheting and treasured being around her family.
Virda will be greatly missed by her children and their spouses: Karen and Richard Loomis, Karla and Neil Gilbert, Koleen and Richard Singerline, Kay and Ray Morgan, Kris and Laurie Morris. Twenty-one grandchildren, many great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families. Virda was welcomed into heaven by her husband Gordon, son Kevin, her parents John and Ruth Johnson along with her siblings: John, Woody, Estell, Nancy and Dolly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sunday, May 15 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Tioga Center Baptist Church. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at 3 p.m. Virda will be laid to rest on Monday, May 16 at 10 a.m. in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Ave., Endicott, New York 13760 or the Tioga Center Baptist Church, 99 Halsey Valley Rd., Barton, NY 13734 in loving memory of Virda I. Morris.