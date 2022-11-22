Julie O’Brien, 82, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Bertha LaBar Amacher; her loving husband, James O’Brien, Sr.; her son, James O’Brien, Jr.; her brother, Frank Amacher; and her sister, Esther Boice.
Julie is survived by her sons, John O’Brien and Jeff O’Brien of Waverly; granddaughter, Megan O’Brien of Watertown; her grandson, John Paul O’Brien; her sister, Carol Button of Springville, PA; sister-in-law, Pearl Amacher of Horseheads; brother-in-law, Dennis Boice of Lemon, PA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Julie was born at home in Lemon, Pa.. She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and the Robert Packer School of Nursing Class of 1961. She retired in 2008 after 47 years as an RN, Case Management and Discharge Planning. She enjoyed travel, gardening, hiking, walking and the Adirondacks. She was a volunteer at the Robert Packer Hospital, Lourdes Hospice and Elderwood. She appreciated all the people in her life while growing up, in her professional life and in her Church. Julie always carried herself with gracious integrity in everything she did.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at noon at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Steven Lewis officiating and burial to follow at St. James Cemetery in Waverly, New York.
Memorial donations may be made to the Robert Packer School of Nursing Scholarship Fund, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Julie’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com