Robert “Bob” C. Biery, 81 of East Athens passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2022.
He was born on December 25, 1940 in North Catasauqua, Pa. to George P. Biery and Marguerite Biery.
Bob graduated from Sayre High School. Stories say Bob enjoyed the shop classes the best. He enjoyed learning as much as possible.
Bob held many jobs throughout his life. He spent over 35 years working for the Ingersoll-Rand plant in Athens, Pa. where he retired as a machinist.
Bob was an active member at multiple Antique Gas Engine clubs since 1983. He truly enjoyed tinkering on his own engines with many of his friends or helping with theirs.
Bob was a charter and Lifetime member of the Athens Township Fire Company. Camping with his family at the shows was a bright spot in his life. Bob was either at the camper or walking around visiting.
Bob had a love of trains from an early age. Hearing the train whistle always brought a smile to his face. He could be found at the tracks many times watching the trains. He carried on this love for trains with his model trains especially at Christmas time.
Bob often knew about the on goings in the Valley and had the photos as proof. He loved woodworking and spent a lot of time working on small and large projects. Bob enjoyed watching sports, live and on TV. Bob spent the last few years enjoying walking around Wal-Mart daily, meeting up with friends at local restaurants and at the live music events. Bob loved chatting with friends and family.
Bob was survived by his daughter Ruth Ann Powers of Athens, Pa., granddaughter Julie Powers and grandson-in-law Murve “Bobby” Powers of Athens, Pa. His sister Shirley Barnlund of Orlando, Fla., sister and brother-in-law Carol and Rick Becker of North Hampton, Pa. Sister-in-law Judy Biery of Sayre, Pa. Ex-wife Rosemary Biery Proctor of Sayre, Pa. Several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends that were like family.
Bob was predeceased in death by his parents, George and Marguerite Biery of Allentown, Pa., Brothers Sonny Biery of Florida, Richard “Dick” Biery, of Sayre, Pa. Sister Sharon Biery of Allentown, Pa, Sister-in-law Doris Biery of Florida. Brother-in-law Cal Barnlund of Orlando, Fla., Son-in-law James “Gary” Powers of Athens, Pa.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Details will be in a future issue.
Donations in his memory can be made to Sayre Historical Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Bob’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com