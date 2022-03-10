Pamela S. Salerno

What does a son say to the woman that brought him into this world? I am sure no one had the words to prepare you for the feelings you had the moment it happened, Mom.
You have always been my biggest supporter. You’ve been with me every step of the way, and all you’ve ever asked for in return was my time. I would barely have the doorknob in my hand, and you were already asking when I would be back. It didn’t take “extraordinary” to make our time special. We had so many wonderful times together doing the simple things — sharing a meal, running errands, those little things you didn’t feel safe doing without me.
The comfort of hearing your voice and the look in your eyes when I opened your door – these are now gone forever. Although I can talk to you as much as I want and wherever I want, the warmth and comfort of your responses will forever be missing from our conversations. You and I thought our time together would prepare me for this, but I can’t put into words just how unprepared I really am right now.
I have cancelled dinner dates with you, but this will be the first time you’ve ever canceled your date with me. I hope I never made you feel the way I’m feeling right now about not being able to have dinner with you this Friday. If I did, I am so sorry. I never meant to hurt you.
I hope you are able to have dinner with family and friends that you haven’t seen in a while, and you set a plate for me when I’m ready to join you. I’ll expect your Eggplant Parmesan.