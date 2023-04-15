Robert F. “Yogi” Simmons, 85, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at his home at 55 Clinton Ave in Waverly New York surrounded by his family.
Yogi was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Raub Simmons; and his stepfather, Herman Porter; his sons, Michael R Brown and Richard C Brown; three brothers, Vernon, John and Donald; his four sisters, Marguerite Simmons, Rose Simmons Hertzog, Beatrice Simmons Fisher and Jean Simmons Koponen.
Robert is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Mary) Ward Simmons; his sons, Daniel (Denise) Brown of Guilderland, NY and Robert “Bobby” Simmons (Kristy Fisher) of Waverly, NY; his daughters, Cindy (Ken) Wilson of Heath Springs, SC, Cathy (Leonard) Dodge of Spencer, NY and Robin (Kirt) Jilson of Davidson, NC; his sister, Roberta Hollenbeck of Waverly; his daughter-in-law, Pauline Steel Brown; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren all of whom he dearly loved.
Robert was a Rural Mail Carrier for 30 years for the Villages Lockwood and Chemung. He was a member of the Waverly VFW and the Waverly Methodist Church. He was very proud of his time he spent in the Army and loved to tell of his time in France. He was very proud of his time he spent as football coach of the Golden Eagles. He coached them for approximately 16 years. He also coached baseball with Jim Sindoni, for about 13 years.
Yogi was on the very first wrestling team for Waverly high School back in 1955. He hit the first home run that was hit out of the Waverly Little League ball field. He served seventeen years on the Waverly Board of Recreation, where he served several times as Chairman. He was a member of the Lockwood United Methodist Church for over 70 years. He spent many hours on the Board of Trustees and as Chairman for many years. Most of all he was always proud of the fact he was a “Waverly” boy. He never wanted to live anywhere else but Lockwood or Waverly.
A memorial service to honor Robert’s life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating and burial to be held in Lockwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.