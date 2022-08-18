Luke Connor Hazen of Waverly, NY passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 21 on Aug. 15, 2022 and left us to be with his “main man” Jesus.
Luke, born on Nov. 28, 2000, grew up in Neptune, NJ and Waverly, NY, was a loving son, amazing brother and an incredible friend to many. Luke graduated from Waverly High School, Class of 2019.
He was an avid hockey fan, loved football and wrestling, scary movies, was always ready to get online and play almost any game with friends and family and he adored his cats and his dog, Buddy.
Luke had many nicknames with his friends, and they all showed his love, his laughter and his loyalty. His mother called him “Boops” and his father called him “Mini Me”.
Luke was a shining light to everyone around him and to those who knew him, they knew he was always there for his friends and family, his loyalty was unquestioned, his humor unparalleled and his love was deep and overflowing. He never let anything get him down, always put on the best face and would never let anyone end a conversation if he could not get them to laugh or smile. He was stubborn, tenacious, hilarious and never gave up on anything in life. Luke overcame many obstacles throughout his young life. He is and always will be unforgettable.
He is survived by his mother, Kerri Hazen (Alex Bryden) of Waverly NY; his father, Seth Hazen (Melissa) of Palatka FL; his older brother, Jacob Hazen of Palatka FL; his great grandmother, Margaret Dolly of Zephyrhills FL; his grandma, Brenda Dolly of Sayre PA; his grandma, Sandra Hazen; his grandfather, Scott Hazen; his step brother, Rakim Coleman; his step sister, Rakaela Coleman; his step sister, Brianna O’Malley; brother in laws, Erik Kreamer and Cory Brown; aunts, Jane VanHagen, Sarah Hazen, Jessica Necci, Rebecca Hazen and Molly Hazen; as well as his favorite cousin, Bree Kinsey; and many other family members both blood and chosen.
Luke’s family would like to thank everyone for all of their love, prayers and support during this devastating and traumatic period in our lives.
Luke lived life large and in the moment, could always make you smile and would never let you down. He will be deeply missed but never, ever forgotten.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. We invite all that knew Luke to attend and share your stories of how he lived and made you laugh at a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Christopher Weens officiating. Memorial donations to help offset funeral expenses may be made to Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY 14892 or in Luke’s name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892, where he volunteered as a child. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Luke’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.