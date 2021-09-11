William J. “Bill” Crocker, 66, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born on February 26, 1955, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late James A. and Beverly J. (Jennings) Crocker.
Bill was on the Board of Directors of the Sayre Historical Society. He was a graduate of Penn State University. Bill retired from Lockheed Martin after 24 years of service. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for Moore’s Automotive in Sayre. He was very proud of his 1961 Chevy Belair Bubble Top. He loved his classic rock music and enjoyed playing guitar.
He is predeceased by his sister Sharon Rocco and first wife Jeanne Rich Crocker.
William is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years Brenda Williams Crocker, children Katie (Sam) Sprague of Ovid, N.Y., and Emily (David) Strope of Athens, Pa., stepfather of Autumn (Chris) Moody of Houston, Tex., William Talada of Owego, N.Y., and Kimberly Talada of South Waverly, Pa., and grandchildren Hunter, Theron, Suzanna, Garrett, Gretchen, Ryan, and Kendal. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Valerie) Crocker of Sayre, Pa., sister Merrie Lou Bell of Chemung, NY, uncle to Julie (Daniel) Walker, Jenny (Heath) Stone, and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Bill’s request, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in William’s name to the Sayre Historical Society, 103 South Lehigh Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.