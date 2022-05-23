When someone you love becomes a memory... the memory becomes a treasure ~ Kathy Jean Theurer, 67, of Barton, NY passed away following a period of declining health on Thursday evening, May 12, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. “Kate” and “ NAPA Kate” as she was known by her family and friends was born on June 29, 1954 in Sayre, Pa a daughter of the late J. Stuart “Hash” and Shirley (Keir) Robertson. She was a graduate of the Tioga Central High School class of 1973. Following high school, Kate went to work as a reporter for the Owego Pennysaver. A very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother she treasured her family. She was the loving wife of John “JT” and cared for him until his passing on June 3, 2017. Kate was a hard worker with a servant’s heart. If something needed doing and she could do it, she would get it done herself. She loved to play in the dirt and pull weeds to add to the beauty of her yard even if that meant her most hated critter, a snake, might get a little too close. She had an artistic touch, she loved to paint ceramics, and made cross-stitch keepsake blankets for many of her littlest family members. Always having a caring heart, Kate was known to be a second mom to many, her home was always open to anyone who would want to visit. Kate carried a friendly smile wherever she went, many will remember her and JT for they were those that greeted you at NAPA Auto Parts in Owego for decades. Her handprint was left on the hearts of her children: Jason (Ellie) Theurer, Patty Jo (Shawn) Birchard, Kirk (Sidney) Theurer. Her grandchildren: Memari, Landon, Brindin, Elias, Katrina; a great granddaughter Tali Rose; by marriage, she had more grandchildren to love: Jake, Tyler, Samantha, Mckennsley; and great grandchildren too: Aanya, Carter, Kiara, and Lucy Mae Her Siblings- a brother Alan ( Shirley) Robertson, her sisters Terry (Jerry) Carlock and Cindy Robertson. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Kate was predeceased by her parents and her husband John “JT” Brooks Theurer Jr., her siblings Kim Robertson and Jon Robertson. Abiding with her wishes, there will be no services. The family would love to hear your memories and stories, please share them by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to help beautify Kirby Park, c/o Kirby Park, Village of Nichols, PO Box 142, Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Kathy “Kate” Jean Theurer.
