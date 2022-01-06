Alice Louise (Hooper) Peterpaul was born July 22, 1939 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the age of 82.
Born the daughter of Donald Julius Dodd Hooper and Veva Traver, Alice married Henry Joseph Peterpaul Sr. on Dec. 7, 1957, and together they shared 58 years of marriage until Henry’s passing on Jan. 13, 2016.
Alice was raised in Athens, Pa., and a graduate of Athens High School. During her life in the Valley, Alice held different jobs. Her last and most memorable being at Fay’s Drug Store on Elmira Street, Sayre, Pa., until she and Henry (Hank) retired to Orlando, Fla.
Family was Alice’s greatest joy. She loved to share her memories of her youth and family life with her children and grandchildren. She also took immense pride in her grandchildren’s achievements. She often volunteered at their activities and at their schools.
Alice was predeceased by her parents Donald and Veva Traver Hooper; her brother, Carlyle Hooper and his wife Carolyn; her sister, Veva (Hooper) Johnson; her eldest daughter, Karen (Peterpaul) Thompson; and her son-in law Robert “Bob” Smith.
Alice is survived by her brother, Donald “Edward” (Sharon) Hooper of Denver, Colo.; brothers-in-law Thomas (Joy) Button of Garner, N.C., Donald Johnson of Sayre, Pa.; and sister-in-law Nancy (Bob) Moore of Sayre, Pa.
Also survived by her children: H. Joseph (Nancy) Peterpaul Jr. of Orlando, Fla., Michael (Gabriela) Peterpaul of West Melbourne, Fla., Robin (Dan) Moore of North Orwell, Pa., Suzanne (Mark) Simison of Orlando, Fla., and son-in-law Kerry Thompson of Chiefland, Fla.; seven grandchildren Nicky (Scott) Bulizak, Daniel (Jessica) Peterpaul, Alia (Steven) Ansoategui, Thomas Simison, Katherine Simison, Arturo (Gabriela) Sandi, and Nicholas Peterpaul; eight great-grandchildren Aiden, Madalyn, Bellamy, Landon, Adelyn, Clark, Parker, and Matias.
Alice has nieces and nephews and other family members she dearly loved and held close to her heart.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 East Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Alice’s family may do so at www.careyhandcolonialfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army of Sayre, Pa., or the Spalding Memorial Library in Athens, Pa.