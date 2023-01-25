Alice L. Stanford, 90, of Waverly, New York passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Viola Vroman Landon; her brother, Douglas Landon; and her grandson, Dennis Adams.
Alice is survived by her loving husband, Richard Stanford of Waverly; her daughters, Lynne (Tom) Stanford of Binghamton and Patricia (Rick) Adams of NC; her brothers, Raymond Landon of IL, James Landon of FL and Roger Landon of Rochester; her grandson, Justin (Hilary) Adams of NC; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice was born in Johnson City and graduated from Johnson City High School in the Class of 1950. She received her Bachelor’s Degree form New York State College for Teachers at Albany and went on to earn her Masters in Teaching from Elmira College. Alice taught math at Waverly High School for 32 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, oil painting and painting Ukrainian Eggs. She was a member of the Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly where she taught Sunday school.
A time of calling will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave, Waverly, New York.
A memorial service to honor Alice’s life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave, Waverly, New York with Rev. Sharan Knoell officiating. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, New York in the spring.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Alice’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com