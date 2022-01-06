Dora “Dee” Jean Cohen, 78, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at the Athens Health & Rehab in Athens, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Ethel Johnson Vanderpool; husband, Morris Cohen; her brothers, Stanley and Herbert Vanderpool; and her son-in-law, Robert Wells.
Dee is survived by her loving fiancé of 13 years, Dennis Helm of Connelly, N.Y.; her children, Denise Cohen Wells of Athens, Pa., and her son, Harry “Scott” (Kathy) Cohen of Waverly; and their sister, Debbie (Jim) Johnston of Sayre; brother, Leonard (Dawn) Vanderpool; granddaughters, Kiesha Jean Wells of Guerneville, Calif., and Mariah Christian of Wellsburg, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Forrest Littel of Guerneville, Calif., and Atticus Christian of Wellsburg, N.Y.; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dee was born in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1961. She moved to New York City and worked as a waitress and a bartender for many years. Her and her husband owned two 7-11 stores in New Jersey. After moving back to the Valley she was the manager of the Dairylea and owned and operated the Bronze Age Tanning Salon in Owego. She retired after over 20 years from IBM in Owego. She loved to travel, take cruises and gamble, visiting casinos in Vegas, Atlantic City, and Tioga Downs in Nichols. She loved to spend time with her kids and her grandchildren. She loved the Lord and was a member of the Shepherd Creek Chapel in Waverly.
A memorial service to honor Dee’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating. For those unable to attend the services we will livestream the services at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those who would like to send a message of sympathy to Dee’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.