Carol Jeane Beirne was wrapped in love and escorted home on March 23, 2023 to be reunited with her daughter, Karen, for a heavenly birthday celebration.
Carol was born May 14, 1932 in Bakersfield, California to Lester and Virginia (Thomason) David. Joined by baby brother Lee in 1934, the family settled in San Clemente where Carol graduated from San Juan Capistrano High School in 1950.
Carol’s close proximity and encounters with Marines Corps personnel in California landed her a whirlwind romance and 70 year marriage to Patrick L Beirne of Towanda, Pa. The couple married in 1952, and after Pat’s return from Korea, they lived in North Carolina, California, and Pennsylvania before planting their roots in Towanda. Carol gave birth to 11 children in a 10 year time span, although, she was rarely barefoot during that decade.
As if raising a boisterous brood of 11 didn’t keep her busy enough, Carol felt called to further her education and earned her Master’s degree from Mansfield State College. Carol taught special education students in the Towanda area for 24 years before retiring in 1997.
Carol enjoyed traveling to Germany, Korea, Japan, Austria, Alaska, and Hawaii as well as many places throughout the U.S. in their RV. Her love of hot weather inspired the purchase of their snowbird home in Southwest Florida where she could continue her love of gardening throughout the winters. Carol was also a very talented artist, singer, and seamstress and passed her talents on to her family.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Lester and Virginia David; daughter, Karen Beirne-Getz; son-in-law, Mike Getz; and grandson Bryan Barrow. Carol is survived by her loving husband, Pat Beirne Sr, Towanda, Pa.; Children- Pat Beirne Jr. (Sharon), Towanda, Pa.; Cathy West (Darrell), Urbana, Il; Jim Beirne (Kyu), Charles Town, WV; Libby Hager (Jeff), Beach Haven, NJ; Darlene Barrow (Tony), Muldrow, OK; Michael Beirne (Ines), Tampa, Fl; Kelly Wilhelm (Don), Towanda Pa.; Barbara Slama (Joe) Palm Desert, Ca; Dianna Kunis (Jonathan), Sarasota, Fl; Virginia Young (Mike), Owego, NY; brother Lee David, Long Beach, Ca; 32 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, March 28 at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Towanda, Pa. beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m.