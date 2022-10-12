Marilyn S. (Hubbard) Depue, 78, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was born in Sayre, PA, on June 19, 1944. Her husband Eugene (Gene) Depue and son Brian Depue were at her bedside following a long illness with Cancer.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Everett A. and Esther L. (Drake) Hubbard, and brothers, Merle G. Hubbard, and brother David A. Hubbard of Las Vegas, Nevada. She moved with Gene from Pueblo, CO to Winter Haven in 2017.
Following graduation from High School in Athens, Pa., Marilyn attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware, and Jean Summers Business School in Elmira, NY. She held several administrative positions at Financial Institutions and Law firms. Marilyn dearly loved children and held the position of Administrative Assistant to Elementary School Principals.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Eugene (Gene) Depue of Winter Haven, Florida, son Brian; daughter-in-law Michelle Depue and granddaughters Mia and Maci Lundgren of Woodland Park, Colorado; niece Terri Depue; and nephews Todd and Kraig Depue and wife Kim of Gainesville, Florida, as well as several cousins.
Marilyn was a member of the United Methodist Church of Woodland Park, CO, and was very active in her church life. She was a member of the Pearl Circle, Alpha Gamma Phi, Lake Bess CC Book Club and Lake Bess CC “Share and Care” prayer group. She loved to cook, travel and her hobby making beaded jewelry for friends and family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.
Burial will be private in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Marilyn’s favorite charity: The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org and Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612, www.moffitt.org.