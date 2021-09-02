Elizabeth M. (Wilson) Wolfe, born at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Elmira, N.Y., was graduated from Elmira Free Academy and St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in 1954, where she was awarded the Francis Walker Award for the highest scholastic average. She continued her education and in 1988, earned her B.S. in Nursing from St. Joseph’s College in North Wyndham, Maine.
She was employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the office of James Mark, M.D., and in 1957 became a U.S. Navy nurse and served her country until 1959. She was stationed at the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego, Calif., Santa Ana Community Hospital and Long Beach Memorial Hospital in California. She returned to Elmira in 1965 and worked in Pediatrics at St. Joseph’s until 1986. She then went to work at Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, N.Y., and retired from Robert Packer Hospital in Ambulatory Surgery in 1997. While at Robert Packer Hospital she was certified by CAPA Post Anesthesia Nursing.
She was married to Harry L. Parks and raised her family and later married Douglas J. Wolfe in 1996.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Mabel Wilson, former husband Harry Parks, and daughter Elizabeth Ann Parks-Horton.
Surviving is her husband Douglas, children, Dianne (Nathan) Lee, Rebecca Haflett, Fay Wanck, Anita (Robert) Davis, Joseph (Teresa) Parks, her sister May McLaughlin, 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. Her funeral service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Falke of the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church officiating. Interment will follow in Fitzsimmons Cemetery.