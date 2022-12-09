Ruth “Sue” Dixon, 86, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1935 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late James and Mabel (Lattimer) Henry.
Sue loved dancing and listening to music, especially attending the Concerts in the Park at the Teaoga Square Park in downtown Athens on Thursday evenings. She enjoyed doing crafts, bingo, going to Tioga Downs, and eating out at different places. She also liked watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and the news on TV.
She is predeceased by her husband Francis Dixon, and her fiancé James Johnson, and two brothers Edgar Henry and Lawrence Henry.
Ruth is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Deborah and Donald McCarty and Rebecca and Richard Minard, grandchildren Julie (Kevin Madigan) McCarty, Don (Arrah) McCarty, and Logan (Carlee Mattison) Minard, great-grandchildren Nicholas Briggs, Jalen McCarty, Landon McCarty, and Emma Richards-Randall, and several cousins.
A private graveside service will be held for family and close friends. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Concerts in the Teaoga Square Park, C/O Athens Business Association, PO Box 255, Athens, PA 18810.