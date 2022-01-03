Bronislawa “Bernice” Kaliczynski, age 76, passed away in her home in Owego, N.Y. on Dec. 28, 2021 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Mieczyslaw “Mitch” Kaliczynski in 2018. Her parents, Jozefa & Jan Zima. Sister, Barbara Sarna.
She is survived by her siblings, Helen Hefele, Albert, and Joseph Zima. Children, Susan Krsyzckowski, Christopher and his wife Suree Kaliczynski. Grandchildren, Gabrielle and Cody Dixson, Hailey and Brianna Krsyzckowski, Adrianna and Jonathan Gordon, Rachael, Becca, and Claire Kaliczynski. Great Grandchildren, Madilynne, Marlowe, and Max Dixson, Lylah and Keegan Krsyzckowski, and B’Ayda Gordon.
Bernice was born in a small village called Krolik Polski in Poland on July 4, 1945. She immigrated in her 20s to the United States, where she met her husband, Mitch. After his passing, she moved to upstate New York to live with her daughter and grandchildren.
She loved to go to Tioga Downs Casino and gamble. She spent her late days enjoying quality time with her grand kids and great grand kids. Bernice was a beautiful, selfless woman who had a heart of gold. She was always willing to help everyone around her. She will be remembered for her amazing kind heart.
There will be a memorial service for her at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Bernice’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com,