Zella Dixson, 79, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Sayre Personal Care in Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Gertrude White Dynes; and her husband, Richard Dixson; along with a brother, Jack.
Zella is survived by her children, Kandi Dixson of Waverly and Kyle (Marsha) Dixson of Big Flats; her grandchildren, Cody (Gabby) and Casie; and her great grandchildren, Madi, Marlowe and Maxwell.
Zella was born in the Valley and graduated from Waverly High School the Class of 1961. She worked for the Railroad for many years before going to Corning Community College to become an RN. She worked at the Robert Packer Hospital for over 20 years as an RN. She enjoyed bowling and was in the bowling hall of fame. She loved to help others and enjoyed counseling. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Dick. She was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church and the Waverly American Legion Post #283.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A funeral service to honor Zella’s life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Zella’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.