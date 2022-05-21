Robert “Bob” Lee Shepps, 83, of Sayre passed away on Sunday morning, May 15, 2022 at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, N.Y.
He was born on June 21, 1938 in Myerstown, Pa., the son of the late Robert V. and Mabel Pfautz Shepps.
He graduated from Athens High School in 1956 after which he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Eunice PCE-846, New Orleans, L.A. One port of call was Havana, Cuba. He spent an extended tour on Guam.
Bob also enjoyed playing cards, golf, and bowling. On November 4, 1960, he married the former Jean Kay Bonney and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2010.
Bob was employed for 40 years at the Ingersoll Rand plant in Athens. He was a past member of the Athens Lodge #70 F&AM and the Sayre Elks Club.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Debbie and Glen Campbell of Rochester, N.Y. and Lisa and Rodney Valad of Mechanicsville, Va.; his grandchildren Jarod and Emily Edwards; his sister Jean Gabrielli; his sister-in-law Janet Shepps; his brother-in-law Leo Bonney; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his wife Jean, his son-in-law Wally Edwards, his brother Lloyd Shepps, his brother-in-law Joe Gabrielli, and his sister-in-law Marjorie Bonney.
Abiding with his wishes, there will be no memorial service. Cremation and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Friends, who wish, may kindly consider a memorial contribution of their choice. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.