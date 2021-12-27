Kenneth Ira Simpson, 64, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at home as a result of ongoing health issues.
He was predeceased by his father, Clint Simpson.
Ken or Pappa Ken as he was known is survived by his daughters, Sarah Simpson of Elmira, Holly Simpson of Waverly and Kimberly Swingle of Elmira; his mother, Maureen (Fredrick) Lincoln of Albany; grandchildren, Alexander Weinman, Phoenox Lamanna of Waverly and Trtistan Trudeau and Ryatt DeSivo of Elmira; siblings, Craig Simpson of Waverly, John (Elaine) Cole of Sayre, Julie Lovell of Albany and Carl Simpson of Waverly; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Ken was born in Sayre, Pa. and graduated from Waverly High School. He was proud of his career at Control Concepts in Binghamton, working his way through and creating his own position with the company for over 10 years. He had a true love for music, listening to and playing guitar. He enjoyed fishing, his animals and taking care of anyone that needed help.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.