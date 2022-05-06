Vincent J. “Vinny” Cole, 65, passed away on May 4, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. following an eight-year battle with cancer.
Vinny was born in Binghamton, New York on Nov. 25, 1956, the son of Joseph F. “Joe” Cole and the late Allene J. “Mimi” VanGorden Cole. Vinny was raised in Sayre, Pa. alongside his younger brother, Raymond A. “Ray” Cole.
Vinny attended Syracuse University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science (‘78) and Juris Doctorate (‘81). As a true Orangeman, Vinny was proud to see his son, Joseph, and daughter, Lisa graduate from his alma mater.
Following his time at Syracuse, Vinny worked as an attorney at Cahill, Gordon, & Reindel in New York City. Vinny went on to serve as General Counsel of Lexmark International until his retirement in 2008.
On May 14, 1994, Vinny married the love of his life, Lenore Cole. Together, they moved to Lexington, Kentucky and raised three wonderful children: Joseph V. “Joey”, Christopher J. “Chris”, and Lisa J. Cole. Vinny was a lovingly devoted husband and father.
Vinny found joy in traveling with Lenore, spending time with friends and family, cooking, boating, and mowing the lawn. Vinny was a generous, intelligent man and a proud American.
Vinny is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Lenore; beloved father, Joe; dear brother, Ray; and loving children, Joey, Chris, and Lisa. He is also survived by his caring mother-in-law, Josephine D. “Josey” Ymer, and loyal brother-in-law, Timothy S. “Tim” Ymer. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Mimi, and sister-in-law, Christina Ymer. Vinny leaves behind a lifetime of countless loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends in the three places Vinny called home: Lexington, Kentucky, Sayre, Pennsylvania, and South Jersey. In Lexington on Saturday, May 14, a visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and a funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Blvd, Lexington, Ky. In Sayre, on Saturday, May 21, a memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S Elmer Ave, Sayre, Pa. In New Jersey, on Tuesday, May 24, Vinny will be laid to rest at noon at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, N.J.