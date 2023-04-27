Ethel “Chris” Mae Ellis, 75, of Newport News VA, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023. She was born in Canandaigua, NY on April 29, 1947. She is preceded in death by her parents LaRue Sanders and Dorothy Sanders; her grandson, Keith Albert Curtis.
Chris graduated from Towanda High School in 1965. Before moving to Virginia she worked various jobs and served her country proudly in the United States Army. She also volunteered at the Ulster and Athens Township fire and Ambulance Services.
Upon moving to Virginia, she work at various jobs in the area. She married her husband Charles Ellis on Nov. 17, 1990. Throughout the 90’s and 2000’s she worked as a Property manager for several property companies. During this time as Property Manager was very hands on and did an outstanding job. She also worked for Peninsula Agency for Aging and provided transportation to patients in the Hampton Roads area from 2010 to 2019. In her later years she enjoyed playing music, karaoke and was a member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Charles “Chuck” Ellis of 32 years; her daughter, Kathryn Marie Levin and Partner Scott Davis of Virginia; sons, Kenneth D. and Anne (Davidson) Curtis Jr., Dale and Jennifer (Knight) Curtis of New York. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Kristin, Kori, Katelyn, Kevin and fiancée Christina, Kylee and husband Joe, Kody, Kamren, Kerilyn and Tyler; and her seven great grandchildren, Jezzy, Alyssa, Shane, Kira, Jorian, Ariella and Karsyn.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Moose or American Legion. A Memorial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.