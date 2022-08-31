You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide tho’ we can not see you, you’re always by our side...
William L. Bennett, 83, of Nichols passed away at his home on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Bill was born on Oct. 15, 1938 in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania a son of the late Chester and Jennie (Abrams) Bennett. He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School class of 1956. On Aug. 26, 1967, he married Elaine Joyce Thurber together, they enjoyed camping, traveling and visiting the casino. His heart was broken on Aug. 25, 2007 when she passed away as they had been married for 40 years. Following her passing, Bill enjoyed golfing, tending to his garden, feeding and watching the birds and finding a good gem at a yard sale. A talented baker, Bill loved to share his chocolate chip cookies, bread and pies with his family and friends. He always looked forward to Tuesday nights and hanging with the neighbor guys at Seeley’s garage.
Bill will be missed by his children: Belinda (Gary) Angus; Terri (Doug) Patak; Trudy (Ralph) Blue, Beth Bennett; his special grandchildren: Aubrey, Jennifer, Mindy, Tanya, Jeffrey, Lucas, Jennie, Tyler, Michael, Connor, Miranda and Mark. Numerous great grandchildren. His sisters-in-law: Joyce Bennett, Ida Bennett, Cindy Bennett; a brother-in-law: Floyd Heim. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Bill was predeceased by his parents; his wife Elaine; daughter Tammy Barnard; and siblings: Arthur Bennett, Clifford Bennett, Melvin Bennett, Kenneth Bennett and Beverly Heim.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, September 1st from 3 to 5 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of Bill’s life will follow at 5 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Emergency Squad, PO Box 336, Nichols in loving memory of William “Bill” Bennett.