Kathy-Rae Cron, 71, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and June Baker; and her sister, Carol Baker White.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Donald Cron of Waverly; her son, Donnie (Theresa) Cron of Waverly; her beloved granddaughter, Madison Cron of Waverly; siblings, Dale (Nan) Baker of Texas and Dawn (Charles) Hammond of Tennessee; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Kathy graduated from Waverly High School in the Class of 1968. She began working at Lincoln Street School as a teacher’s aide and then went into her real estate career with Century 21, Oak Leaf Realty and finally with Coldwell Banker. She was a well-known real estate agent in the valley for over 30 years who received the Centurion Award and many other awards during her career.
She enjoyed traveling, being around people and watching Maddie play sports. She was an active member of the Waverly United Methodist Church where she also played in hand bell choir.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Kathy’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.