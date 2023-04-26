Patricia L. Thetga Swarthout, affectionately known as Trish, passed away at home on April 22, 2023, in Windham, Pa., following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on Sep. 21, 1965, in Elmira, NY, Trish was a loving, kind, and generous soul who touched the lives of many.
Trish is survived by her husband, Lance D. Swarthout; her son Michael and daughter in her heart, Annie Melella; stepdaughter Megan Swarthout; her parents Betty and Donald Bohlayer, Sr.; her siblings Donald Bohlayer, Jr., and Sarah (Ryan) Guiles; her cherished nephews Michael and Micah; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Sandra and Donald Swarthout; sister-in-law Jennifer Swarthout; special friends Bob and Carol Eddy; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends, as well as her beloved dogs Waylon and Hershey.
Trish leaves her handprint on so many hearts, and her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched.
Throughout her life, Trish had a passion for various hobbies and interests. She loved to spend time thrifting and gardening, often sharing her finds and creations with friends and family. Trish also enjoyed cake making and decorating with her mom, adding a touch of sweetness to countless celebrations. Her love for music led her to attend numerous concerts, creating memories that will be cherished by all who accompanied her.
Trish’s adventurous spirit was evident in her love for Jeep rides on the Mountain and traveling to Jamaica. She found serenity through peaceful time spent in her kayak, embracing the beauty of nature.
Above all, Trish found the greatest happiness when surrounded by friends and family, whether cheering on the Tioga Football team or simply enjoying a BBQs and the company of loved ones.
Trish’s loving, kind, and generous nature was evident in all aspects of her life, and she will be deeply missed by those who knew her. As Helen Keller once said, “What we have once enjoyed we can never lose; all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” Trish’s love and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.
Friends and family will come together to share stories, laughter, and love in honor of the remarkable woman Trish was on Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A gathering will follow at the North Orwell Community Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
It was Trish’s wish that memorial donations be made to the Tioga Football Club, Attn: Coach Nick Aiello, Tioga Central School, PO Box 241, Tioga Center, NY 13845 We will always remember you, your light will continue to shine through the lives of those you touched, and your memory will be cherished forever.