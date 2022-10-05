Joyce E. Stranger, 75, of Lehighton passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. She was the wife of Jack K. Stranger for 56 years.
Born on Sept. 10, 1947, in Sayre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James L. and Marjorie (DoLittle) Covey.
Joyce worked as a secretary for the late Dr. Floriel Diaz in Lehighton for many years. She was of Methodist faith. Joyce was a member of the Lehighton V.F.W, Lehighton American Legion Post 314 Auxiliary and Lehighton Orioles Nest 183. Joyce loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and pets.
She is survived by her husband, son, Robert K. husband of Marcella of Lehighton, daughters, Penny Jo Zimmerman of Lehighton, and Lori Lynn Stranger-Fassl wife of Matt Fassl of Ashfield,grandchildren, Zakary, Steffany, Ian, Brittany and Riley, great-grandchildren, Aiden, Faith, Addy, Maxtyn, and Meredith, step-granddaughter, Victoria Fassl, and sister, Silvia Stephens of Owego, NY.
She was predeceased by her son, Leslie, daughter, Shelly and brother, Ray L. Covey.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Schaeffer Funeral Home 3rd & Alum Streets Lehighton, with Elder Martha Cox officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Carbon County Friends of Animals 77 W 13th Street Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 or Carbon County Animal Shelter 63 Broad Street Nesquehoning, PA 18240