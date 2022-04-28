Andrew John Quinlan, 90 of Waverly, N.Y., passed away at the Sayre Health Care Center on April 26, 2022.
He was born on May 29, 1931 in Endicott, N.Y. to Elizabeth Marie Dooney and Timothy Robert Quinlan. Andy was a proud graduate of Union Endicott High School. Always active in sports, he excelled on the basketball court in the Elmira Blackhawk League.
In 1953, he moved to Waverly and started Quinlan Tree Service. He married Marilee Elizabeth Lynch on Feb. 27, 1965. The two of them established the Quinlan Park Softball Complex in 1977. Andy and Mart brought teams from all over the nation to the park and thousands of Valley residents enjoyed summer nights watching games. They continued to support and entertain the Valley with Quinlan’s Irish Festival and Quinlan Park Pub established in 1982. Andy was a member of the Waverly Moose and Sayre Elks. He proudly served as Mayor of Waverly and Tioga County Legislator. As a proud Irish man, he spent his life as an ardent Notre Dame fan and loved talking about sports with everyone he met.
Andrew is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilee E Quinlan, his sister and brother-in-law, Ronnie and John Moulthrop, his sister-in-law Sharon Lynch and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Andy was the last of the Quinlan family and is predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers and 6 sisters. Catherine Hoffmann , Elizabeth Bush, Gertrude Quinlan, Maria Martens, Marcella Gradel, Emma Ingraham, Timothy Quinlan and Alfred Quinlan
He is also predeceased by his in laws Ruby and Cyril Lynch, sisters and brothers in law, Ruth Ann and Harry Park, Thomas and Norma Lynch, Richard Lynch and Jerome Lynch.
Graveside services will be held Friday April 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery. Light refreshments immediately following at Tomasso’s Restaurant.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Andy’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.